The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand women. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team, which includes four talented uncapped players. However, notable absences from the squad are Pooja Vastrakar and Asha Sobhana.

The BCCI disclosed that the promising young wicketkeeper-batter, Richa Ghosh, was unable to participate in the series due to her 12th standard board exams. Additionally, Vastrakar has been given a well-deserved rest after her recent efforts. Both players played significant roles in India's disappointing performance during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE, where the team fell short of reaching the semi-finals.

"Richa Ghosh was unavailable for selection due to her 12th standard board exams," the BCCI statement said. "Asha Sobhana is currently nursing an injury and was unavailable for selection. Pooja Vastrakar has been rested for the series."

Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, and Sayali Satgare are all vying for their international debuts, while wicketkeeper Uma Chetry and pace all-rounder Arundhati Reddy are on the cusp of earning their first ODI caps.

India is set to host the White Ferns in a series of three ODIs, commencing on October 24 in Ahmedabad. The Indian team will be seeking redemption after their disappointing loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, which led to their early exit from the tournament.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be under scrutiny as she faces pressure to deliver results against New Zealand. The senior players on the team will be looking to put their T20 World Cup disappointment behind them and deliver a commanding performance against the Kiwis.

India women's squad for ODI series against New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.

