BCCI announces 15-member squad for Bangladesh T20Is, pace sensation Mayank Yadav earns maiden call-up

The series is scheduled to kick off with the first T20I on October 6 in Gwalior, followed by matches on October 9 in New Delhi and October 12 in Hyderabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially unveiled the 15-member squad that will represent the nation in the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh.

One of the standout selections is pace sensation Mayank Yadav, whose impressive performances in the last Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Lucknow Super Giants have earned him a well-deserved spot in the national team. Yadav's exceptional pace and accuracy have not gone unnoticed, leading to his maiden call-up to the squad.

In addition to Yadav, the squad announcement also sees the return of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma to the national set-up. However, it is expected that Sanju Samson will take on the role of first-choice wicketkeeper for the team led by Suryakumar Yadav.

India T20I squad vs Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.

