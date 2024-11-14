Indian batters, including the seasoned Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, faced a challenging time in the recent Test series against New Zealand.

As Gautam Gambhir and his team gear up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, his coaching rival during the selection process, WV Raman, has put forth an intriguing proposal. Raman has recommended a unique addition to Gambhir's coaching staff for the Australia tour. Given the struggles faced by many Indian batters in terms of form and consistency, Raman has advised the BCCI to consider bringing on board the legendary Sachin Tendulkar as a batting consultant. Raman believes that there is ample time before the second Test for India to explore this idea.

The first Test is scheduled to commence on November 22, with the second Test following on December 1, providing the BCCI with nearly three weeks to act on Raman's suggestions if they so desire.

"I think that Team India could benefit if they have the services of (Sachin) Tendulkar as the batting consultant in their preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025. Enough time between now and the 2nd test. Roping in consultants is rather common these days. Worth a thought?" posted Raman on his X account.

Indian batters, including the seasoned Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, faced a challenging time in the recent Test series against New Zealand, with Rohit and Kohli managing only 91 and 93 runs respectively across three Tests.

Given the significant impact the upcoming Australia series will have on the World Test Championship standings, Raman's proposal comes at a crucial juncture.

Following his appointment as head coach, Gambhir enlisted Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, drawing from their successful collaboration at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during IPL 2024. Additionally, Morne Morkel was brought in as the bowling coach, while T Dilip continued in his role as the fielding coach.

It is worth noting that Tendulkar has not been involved in coaching or mentoring Team India since his retirement in 2013, although he has served as a mentor for the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

