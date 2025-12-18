FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sunita Ahuja REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's controversial 'gande pants' remarks for paparazzi: 'If she doesn't like them...'

Strengthening Global Digital Infrastructure Through Intelligent, AI - Driven Cybersecurity

India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV, online?

Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I

What is SHANTI Bill? Parliament gives nod to landmark bill, know how new power play will change India's nuclear sector

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

Avatar Fire And Ash leaked online before release? Piracy concerns may affect opening collections of James Cameron film

How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond? How can India save 'Sonar Bangla' from Islamists?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sunita Ahuja REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's controversial 'gande pants' remarks for paparazzi: 'If she doesn't like them...'

Sunita Ahuja REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's controversial remarks for paps

Strengthening Global Digital Infrastructure Through Intelligent, AI - Driven Cybersecurity

AI TrustOps: Securing the Future of Global Digital Infrastructure

India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV, online?

India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R

HomeCricket

CRICKET

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I

After the India vs South Africa T20I in Lucknow was abandoned due to dense fog, the BCCI has addressed growing concerns over ticket refunds and the decision to host international matches in North India during peak winter months, clarifying its policy and logistical challenges.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 07:24 PM IST

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It was a comedy of errors in Lucknow on Wednesday as India's fourth T20I against South Africa got abandoned due to excessive fog and poor visibility. The toss was scheduled for 6:30 PM at the Ekana Stadium, but the umpires waited for three hours and conducted seven inspections, eventually calling off the game. Fans were also left fuming as they waited in the stands till 9:30 PM, when the umpires decided to call off the match. The fog was intense as even India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a mask for protection. Meanwhile, the South African players left for the dressing room after a short warm-up.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had to intervene during one of the inspections and was seen having a discussion with the umpires. Robin Uthappa and Dale Steyn, who were part of the broadcasters' team, were also left baffled by the huge delay in the final decision as the fog got worse with time.

Regarding the ticket refunds, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia claimed that the responsibility lies with Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA), which is the competent authority in this. According to NDTV, Saikia said, "That is under the domain of the state cricket association, which is UPCA. So, this game's hosting state is the UPCA. So, they will be able to tell you about this, and they are the competent authority."

"Everything in ticketing is done by the state association, as the BCCI just gives them the hosting rights and all these things are taken care of and are under the domain of the state association."

According to BCCI's refund policy, fans are eligible for a refund (minus fees) if a match is cancelled or abandoned before a single delivery is bowled.

Commenting on the fog issue, Saikia said, "No, it is a solitary weather situation. Normally we have this kind of weather in the month of January. This time it is quite early, number one, and number two, we had a match in Dharamsala also the other day. Dharamsala is a much colder place. So you cannot predict fog, and rain. Nowadays cricket is a throughout the year annual event for 12, and we have to have the matches."

"When we saw that there were big disturbances from fog in northern India in the month of January, we already restructured our domestic cricket matches. That's why there is a big gap between Ranji Trophy matches in North India. If you look at our schedule, we have bifurcated the Ranji Trophy matches into two parts.

"During the first part of January, we are not scheduling any matches in North India from last year onwards, if you follow that. This Lucknow incident is an exceptional weather condition. We had three matches in North India - one in Chandigarh, Dharamshala and one in Lucknow - all are in the same build," he added.

Saikia also explained that if it had been known that fog would be an issue in Lucknow, then they would have played the fixture somewhere else. He remarked that the first Test vs South Africa was originally scheduled for Delhi, but due to the smog situation after Diwali, the match was rescheduled with Kolkata. Saikia also clarified that fog hasn't been an issue in Lucknow in December.

Also read| IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunita Ahuja REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's controversial 'gande pants' remarks for paparazzi: 'If she doesn't like them...'
Sunita Ahuja REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's controversial remarks for paps
Strengthening Global Digital Infrastructure Through Intelligent, AI - Driven Cybersecurity
AI TrustOps: Securing the Future of Global Digital Infrastructure
India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs SL match live on TV, online?
India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup semifinal Live Streaming details: When and where
Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait: 'We jotted down lots of names and then...'
Mukesh Chhabra reveals how Akshaye Khanna was cast as Rehman Dakait
BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I
BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive businessman in London
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement