Cricket

CRICKET

BCB pulls out of India travel for T20 World Cup 2026, withdraws Mustafizur Rahman's IPL NOC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided against travelling to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing unresolved concerns. The board has also withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL, adding fresh uncertainty around Bangladesh’s participation.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has rescinded the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that was previously issued to national team fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing concerns over security.

In an official statement, the BCB announced that the NOC has been revoked effective immediately, which means Mustafizur will not be permitted to travel to India for the IPL under any circumstances.

The board also confirmed that Mustafizur has been notified of this decision.

Sources indicate that the revocation will remain in effect even if the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) alters its position regarding Mustafizur’s involvement. The BCB has emphasized that this decision is final and has been made solely based on security considerations.

This development arises amidst increasing worries about player safety, leading the board to prioritize the welfare of its cricketers. The BCB is anticipated to officially announce the decision through a press release, detailing the rationale behind the withdrawal of the NOC.

Furthermore, it is reported that Bangladesh will not be traveling to India for the World Cup. A press release regarding this matter will be issued soon.

Previously, the BCB had planned to send inquiries to the ICC and the BCCI regarding the security situation but later reversed this decision during a board meeting attended by most of the directors.

Also read| Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row

