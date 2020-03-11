BCB postpones Asia XI vs World XI matches amid coronavirus fears

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced their decision to postpone the Asia XI and World XI matches due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus across the globe on Wednesday (March 11).

The matches were scheduled to take place on March 21 and 22 to mark a grand celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday, who is also considered as the father of Bangladesh.

"There's no guarantee that those who are supposed to play will be able to arrive, or can leave after the matches," BCB president Nazmul Hasan was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"There are a lot of restrictions, so we have deferred both programmes. We will organise after a month taking stock of the situation. It is postponed for the time being," he added.

The BCB had lined up big names like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis as the star players in the Asia XI vs World XI matches.

The cricketing board also decided to re-schedule AR Rahman's concert at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh are currently taking on Zimbabwe in a T20I series on home soil.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 50 cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

While the La Liga in Spain set to be played behind closed doors, the Italian Prime Minister suspended the Serie A for an indefinite time due to coronavirus outbreak.