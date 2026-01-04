BCB moves ICC, seeks relocation of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches over security concerns

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally approached the ICC seeking relocation of Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches, citing security concerns. The move adds fresh uncertainty around the tournament schedule and venues as the global body reviews the request ahead of the marquee event.

In a major turn of events leading up to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate all of Bangladesh’s matches that are set to take place in India, due to serious concerns regarding the safety and security of its players and officials.

Bangladesh, which is scheduled to compete in three matches in Kolkata and Mumbai, has formally declined to travel to India amidst escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

This decision was confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in a statement released following an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors, which was convened to assess recent political developments and the controversy surrounding pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s withdrawal from the Indian Premier League.

In an official media statement, the BCB mentioned, “Following a thorough assessment of the prevailing situation and the growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent in India and considering the advice from the Bangladesh Government, the Board of Directors resolved that the Bangladesh National Team will not travel to India for the tournament under the current conditions.”

The board has therefore reached out to the ICC, asking for the relocation of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside of India.

“In the light of this decision, the BCB has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the event authority, to consider relocating all of Bangladesh’s matches to a venue outside India,” the release said.

The T20 World Cup is set to commence on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Currently, Bangladesh is scheduled to play all four of their group matches in India.

On the other hand, Pakistan will be playing their matches in Sri Lanka as per a previously established agreement that permits India and Pakistan to compete at neutral venues during multi-nation tournaments.

The BCB emphasized that its request is solely based on safety concerns.

“The Board believes that such a step is necessary to safeguard the safety and well being of Bangladeshi players, team officials, Board members and other stakeholders and to ensure that the team can participate in the tournament in a secure and appropriate environment,” the statement added, while expressing hope for an urgent response from the ICC.

These developments arise amid increasing tensions sparked by the withdrawal of Mustafizur Rahman’s no objection certificate to participate in the IPL.

The BCB decided to revoke the NOC immediately during a meeting with board officials and relevant authorities, citing security issues.

This effectively eliminates the left-arm pacer’s chance to participate in the IPL, even if the Kolkata Knight Riders were to reconsider their stance.

