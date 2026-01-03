BCB moves ICC over T20 World Cup venue shift as BCCI freezes India-Bangladesh 2026 tour after Mustafizur Rahman controversy

Bangladesh Cricket Board has reportedly sought a venue shift for India-hosted T20 World Cup matches amid the fallout from the Mustafizur Rahman release row. At the same time, the BCCI has put India’s Bangladesh 2026 tour on hold, escalating tensions between the two boards.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to free their player Mustafizur Rahman from his contract for IPL 2026. In response, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) plans to approach the ICC to request a change of venue for their matches during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which India will co-host with Sri Lanka, according to a news report.

Bangladesh is set to compete against the West Indies on February 7, 2026, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and against Nepal on February 17 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Due to the BCCI's refusal to allow Mustafizur to play in India, following concerns raised by some individuals regarding the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, the BCB has voiced worries about the safety of its players in India and is therefore seeking alternative venues.

A senior BCB official informed Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) that they will be placing the issue in the hands of the ICC after the BCCI's decision, as tensions between the two nations continue to rise.

“I cannot make any comment regarding the release of Mustafizur as this is their internal matter, but as far as taking part in the World Cup is concerned, it is an ICC event, and they will make the final call after taking everything into consideration,” the BCB official told www.telecomasia.net.

The official mentioned that the BCB intends to address the T20 World Cup situation with the ICC as soon as possible, highlighting that Pakistan has also opted not to play in India after India declined to visit Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia informed IANS that they have requested KKR to free Mustafizur from his IPL contract "because of the turmoil that has arisen in that country."

“BCCI has instructed KKR to release Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. BCCI will allow them to pick any replacement player of their choice,” Saikia said.

In the meantime, cricket relations between India and Bangladesh are becoming increasingly fragile, as the BCCI has reportedly suspended the planned 2026 tour following the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roster.

As reported by The Indian Express, the BCCI is now preparing to escalate the situation to the Indian government, seeking formal approval for the tour.

