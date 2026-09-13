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BCB distances itself from Nigar Sultana’s handshake snub with Harmanpreet Kaur: ‘Personal decision’

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has distanced itself from Nigar Sultana’s decision not to shake hands with Harmanpreet Kaur calling it a personal decision. The incident has sparked discussion after the tense Women’s Asia Cup clash between India and Bangladesh.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

BCB distances itself from Nigar Sultana’s handshake snub with Harmanpreet Kaur: ‘Personal decision’
Courtesy: X/BCCIWomen
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    Just when things seemed to be looking up between the Indian and Bangladeshi cricket boards a new controversy cut through the positive vibes. In the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semi-final in the UAE, Bangladeshi captain Nigar Sultana refused to shake hands with her Indian counterpart Harmanpreet Kaur. 

    Their rivalry really kicked off in 2023. Back then, Harmanpreet didn’t hold back her frustration with umpiring decisions during a crucial ODI series decider in Dhaka. After being given out LBW she vented her anger right on the field slamming the stumps in protest. The tension escalated further when after the match ended in a tie, Harmanpreet called for the umpires to join both teams in the post-series photo—a sarcastic jab that suggested bias toward the home team. Sultana wasn’t having any of it. She gathered her squad and walked straight off to the dressing room turning a tense moment into a very public show of dissatisfaction.

    Now, with the Asia Cup semi-final behind them—India defeating Bangladesh by a comfortable 40 runs—the spotlight is back on Sultana’s actions. This wasn’t just about the outcome of a single game; the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) felt obligated to clarify that Sultana’s choice not to shake hands was hers alone. Rafiqul Islam Babu, chairman of the BCB's women's committee, made it clear: "Of course, it was her own decision," he told Cricbuzz. He stressed that the BCB wants to build friendly ties with all countries not just India. The underlying message was obvious: Sultana was acting on her own not following any directive from the board.

    Still, her leadership is now under review—not just because of one snub but due to the team’s overall performance and hints of discord. Babu said the board had already discussed Sultana’s tenure and the complaints about conduct with the president. But since the team is busy at the Asian Games any major decisions will wait until those matches wrap up.

    Behind the scenes, BCB officials aren’t mincing words about Bangladesh’s struggles. Babu admitted, "There are many shortcomings in the team. We have not been able to beat the bigger teams." While he acknowledged bright spots—like strong performances at the World Cup—he also pointed out how little mistakes kept undermining the team. They’re working hard to make the squad tougher and more competitive and Sultana’s future as captain might hinge on what happens after the Asian Games. 

    Also read| India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match live on TV and online?

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