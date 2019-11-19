BCB chief Nazmul Hassan hopeful to see Indian players in BPL

Nazmul Hassan, chief of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), recently revealed that they have approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow all Indian cricketers to take part in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in order to boost the reputation of the T20 event.

In 2011, the BPL was officially kicked off and was recently renamed to Bangabandhu BPL which will officially begin from December 11.

Hassan told reporters in Dhaka, “We proposed to bring in Indian players who are outside the contract of their board. They can play in principle.”

“I am not sure if we will get them in this BPL, but hopefully we will get them in future. Will try for them in this BPL too.”

According to reports three Indian cricketers, former Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Manvinder Bisla, fast-bowler Manpreet Gony, and former Rajasthan Royals' Kumar Boresa are among 439 foreign players who are in the draft for the 2019-20 season.

Even though BCCI never allows any Indian players to play for the foreign leagues, however, it seems like they are now allowing some of the retired cricketers to go abroad and play for foreign sides.