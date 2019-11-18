BCB bans Shahadat Hossain for physically assaulting teammate during match

This is not the first time Shahadat Hossain has been involved in such a controversy.

Pacer Shahadat Hossain has been handed a suspended by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from the ongoing National Cricket League.

The sentence came right after Hossain assaulted his fellow teammate Arafat Sunny during a match between Khulna Division and Dhaka Division at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

According to the cricbuzz.com reports, Hossain will be serving a one-year ban after accepting his charges for committing a Level 4 offence as stated in the BCB's code of conduct.

"Under the level four offences a player will be banned from participating in any BCB competition for one year while he will be slapped with a fine of Taka 50,000," a BCB official was quoted as saying by cricbuzz.com.



Match referee Akhtar Ahmed also filed his report to the BCB saying he has no right to touch Hossain as his offence falls under level 4.



"The match referee has no authority to punish Shahadat for what he has done. His offence falls under level 4 offence," the match referee told reporters.



"This is a big offence because it is not something like a bad gesture or an abuse. He kicked his teammate. Now it has been sent to BCB. The board will decide whether to punish him after the evidence and verification of the incident," added the match referee.



In the past also Shahadat Hossain has faced similar consequences when in 2015, he was sent to jail for torturing an 11-year-old domestic help. BCB also suspended him from all forms of cricket for his heinous act.