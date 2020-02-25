BCB announces Asia XI squad to face World XI in T20I series, no Pakistani players included

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is all set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Asia XI vs World XI T20 fixtures is slated to be played at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and March 21.

The BCB has now announced the Asia squad and six Indian players are mentioned, however, are no Pakistani players included.

Virat Kohli along with Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan will be travelling to the neighbouring country.

Earlier, several reports had surfaced suggesting BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had sent names of four Indian players – Kohli, Dhawan, Kuldeep and Shami – to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

While the squad is drafted, what will be interesting to see is how the six Indian players will be part of the Asia XI squad as the first match will clash with India’s final ODI against South Africa.

However, there is a possibility that all the six players will be available for the second encounter scheduled to take place on March 21.

Along with the six Indians, Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim will be also donning the Asia XI jersey. Two Sri Lanka veterans – Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga – have also been incorporated into the squad.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have also been drafted in the squad along with Nepal stalwart Sandeep Lamichhane.

Asia XI Squad: KL Rahul (one game), Virat Kohli (TBD), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohd. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Liton Das, T Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, T Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mujeeb Ur Rehman. (Virat Kohli’s selection subject to confirmation)