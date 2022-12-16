BBL: Sydney Thunder bowled out for just 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers, lowest total in men’s T20 cricket

Image Source: Twitter

Sydney Thunder recorded the lowest score in T20 cricket history on Friday. At the Sydney Showground Stadium, the side led by Jason Sangha was challenged to chase 140 runs before being bowled out for 15 in 5.5 overs.

The lowest T20 total was recorded when Turkey was bowled out for 21 against the Czech Republic in August 2019 in Ilfov County.

Additionally, the Thunder had the lowest score in BBL history. At the Docklands Stadium in January 2015, the Melbourne Renegades lost to the Melbourne Stars after being dismissed for 57 runs in 12.4 overs.

After seven seasons, the Thunder also suffered to its lowest BBL score. Against the Hobart Hurricanes in January 2014, the Thunder scored 94 runs off 16.4 overs.



In the most recent game, the Strikers scored 139 runs for the loss of nine wickets after being given the opportunity to bat first. Colin de Grandhomme and Chris Lynn each scored 36 and 33 runs, respectively.

After Matthew Short dismissed Matthew Gilkes in the very first over of the innings, the Strikers secured their first wicket. Fast bowlers Henry Thornton and Wes Agar, though, were the ones who caused the most harm.

With 15 dot balls, Thornton finished with figures of 2.5-1-3-5 while Agar finished with a score of 2-0-6-4.

The Thunder and Melbourne Renegades will square off on Sunday, December 18, at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

