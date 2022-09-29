BBL and WBBL to have DRS from 2022-23 season, Bash boost; X-Factor eliminated

DRS finally introduced in BBL and WBBL

The upcoming edition of the Big Bash League and the women's Big Bash League will get the Decision Review System (DRS), while the Bash Boost point and X-Factor have been scrapped. Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced plenty of modifications to the existing BBL and WBBL formats, and there have been other additions too.

For the BBL men's competition, an innings clock will be in place, to assist the players. Both teams will have 79 minutes to bowl their 20 overs, and if they fail to comply with the time limit, a penalty will be handed.

Keeping in line with ICC's new rules, only four fielders can then be put in the field outside the 30-yard circle for the remaining part of the innings.

READ| Twitter user asks Amit Mishra for Rs 300 to take girlfriend on date, cricketer sends Rs 500 instead

Cricket Australia have been trying to align BBL with all the major leagues in the world, however, but due to Covid-19 and logistic limitations that ball tracking technology couldn't be implemented before.

"After international and state border closures scuppered plans to introduce the technology last summer, the league today announced the system will be implemented in all BBL-12 matches and the WBBL-8 matches shown on both Seven and Foxtel, including finals," said a report by BBL side Melbourne Renegades.

The remaining 35 matches WBBL-8 matches, to be broadcast on Foxtel and cricket.com.au, will be produced via live stream technology which does not currently support DRS.

READ| Roger Federer replies to Virat Kohli's heartwarming message, hints he will visit India soon

Each team will get one unsuccessful review per innings with the fielding team captain or batter receiving 15 seconds to call for a review. As per standard practice, the reviewing team will keep their one unsuccessful review if the decision results in 'Umpire's Call'.

Ultra Edge, commonly referred to as Snicko, and ball-tracking will be the review technology available to the TV match official. Additional playing condition changes for this season include the Power Surge innovation being extended to the WBBL, while the Bash Boost point and X-Factor substitution have been scrapped after two seasons.

Teams will now revert to naming a standard playing XI, a 12th player and substitute fielders, while competition points will revert to two for a win, one for a tie or abandoned match and zero for a loss.

With inputs from IANS