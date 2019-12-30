BBL 2019-20: This is why Rashid Khan's new bat is called 'The Camel'

Afghanistan's star allrounder Rashid Khan debuted a new bat design during the 2019-20 season of the Big Bash League.

The 21-year old played a 25-run innings for Adelaide Strikers with a strike rate of 156.25 against Melbourne Renegades on Sunday (December 29).

Unlike an ordinary bat, Rashid's new bat had two humps on the back of it instead of one. This is why a lot of people on social media have started calling it "The Camel".

Rashid knocked 2 boundaries and 2 sixes with his new bat which grabbed all the headlines during the match.

Rashid Khan's Indian Premier League (IPL) side SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) got involved and tipped him bring the bat to the 2020 season of the tournament.

In the match, Adelaide Strikers hoisted a respectable target of 156 and defeated Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs as Rashid was named as the man of the match (MOTM) for his top draw performance.

Also read Watch: Shahid Afridi reveals why he smashed his own TV when he saw his daughter watching Indian daily soap

Besides scoring 25 runs, the Afghani allrounder also picked up two wickets in his four overs for an expense of 15 runs.