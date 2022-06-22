Headlines

BBL 12 to come up with IPL style drafting system to introduce overseas players

Big Bash League is set for a major shift in a bid to lure more international players, with the long-planned introduction of an "overseas player draft"

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

A report in cricket.com.au said on Wednesday that players will nominate themselves for the draft in three pay categories gold, silver and bronze, while BBL officials will reserve the right to elevate some of them to the platinum category.

READ: India vs England: More Covid-19 cases feared in camp, series could be in trouble - Reports

In order to make the tournament more attractive and lucrative for players, the pay bracket will reportedly start at six figures (Australian dollars) at the bronze level.

Another report in Sydney Morning Herald said the overseas players will be divided into platinum (AUD 340,000), gold (AUD 260,000), silver (AUD 175,000) and bronze (AUD 100,000) categories, with "each club to pick up to three signings".

"Each club will commit AUD 350,000 of its salary cap space to overseas players, with Cricket Australia (CA) covering the remainder," the report added.

As per reports, tournament organizers are convinced that the enhanced salaries for foreign stars "would entice more top talent" and re-establish BBL in the top tier of global franchise events.

READ: India vs England: Virat Kohli was infected by Covid-19 after returning from the Maldives, claims report

Cricket Australia is yet to announce the dates for the four-tier draft, but as per reports, players will be able to nominate themselves right away. BBL's move is being seen as an effort to expand the global market for the domestic T20 league at a time when new leagues are planned by South Africa and the UAE.

"We've been working on it for a little while in ways that we can work with our clubs to get the best overseas players in and we know part of that is making sure we can be as competitive as required from a salary perspective," said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's general manager of Big Bash Leagues.

READ: 'I would have stopped Rishabh Pant from becoming captain': Former cricketer Madan Lal

"A draft is a way for us to work with clubs outside the salary cap but also a way that's really transparent and fair for all clubs."

The draft will consist of four rounds with each club required to make a minimum of two picks, but a maximum of three, the report said. Only platinum players are eligible to be selected in the first round (picks 1-8).

 

