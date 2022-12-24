Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder terminates Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s contract over ‘behaviour issues’

Fazalhaq Farooqi

The Big Bash League (BBL) contract of Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been terminated by Sydney Thunder with immediate effect following an inquiry by Cricket Australia into a disciplinary complaint. The conduct commissioner for Cricket Australia heard the allegation regarding an incident that took place last Thursday.

After the hearing, the Thunder decided to immediately cut connections with Farooqi and said in a statement that "all impacted parties have been provided support." This decision was made four games into the 2022–23 season. Farooqi, who had never before played in the BBL, has not yet been replaced by the Thunder, who must still make that decision.

Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said: "The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated.

"Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident."

"Sydney Thunder have terminated the contract of Fazalhaq Farooqi, following a hearing held by Cricket Australia’s Conduct Commissioner," the Friday afternoon release read.

It is crucial to point out that the incident's specifics have been kept private. Neither Cricket Australia nor the Thunders team provided any information about it.

Despite the fact that the event occurred on Thursday, Farooqi has participated in three more games between that day and the formal notification of the termination of his contract on December 23. In fact, in each of the team's first four games, the 22-year-old was a member of the starting 11.

The day following the aforementioned incident, Thunder had a nightmare performance in a men's T20 match when they were bowled out for 15 in 35 balls, the lowest score ever.

Farooqi had a solid bowling performance, returning with figures of 3/20, and he was unbeaten at 1 in that batting effort.

