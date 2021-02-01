BBL 10: Twitter goes berserk as Usman Khawaja undresses in the middle of pitch

The ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL) has seen some memorable and unforgettable moments, however, one of the best took place on Sunday night in the Australian capital during the Knockout game between the Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

Thunder opening batsman Khawaja was facing a trouble with his abdomen guard and decided to change it. Generally, a player would have gone to dressing room and change since they have to undress and wear it on, but Khawaja decided to do it the other way. Yes, Khawaja, decided to do it in the middle of the pitch when he called a substitute player from his side's dugout.

So one after the other, the accessories kept getting taken off. Pads, trousers, shoes, one of the undergarments and it took some time for him to put them back on. Meanwhile, the spectators, the commentators, and the viewers had a laugh on the absurdity of the whole event, taking place in the middle of the ground.

Have ... have you ever seen this before Usman Khawaja had to change everything - on the field! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/XOKsXkhLVS — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 31, 2021

"What's going on," stated one of the commentators on Channel 7. While the other expressed his shock at the colours of the trunks, and the orangeness of the orange trunk. He said, "I've watched as you two have 35-40 years worth of cricket, I've never seen a cricketer completely disrobe on the ground."

The Twitter users too had a laugh about it and through memes suggested that thsi was the only thing left to be seen on a cricket field. While many suggested that they were not preparaed to see 'R' rated content during a cricket match.

Sydney Thunder eventually lost the game by 7 wickets as Brisbane Heat advanced to the Challenger against the Perth Scorchers to be played on February 4, Thursday.

Here are some of the reactions:

imagine crowd reaction if this happens in IPL — Kunj Dave (@KunjDave_RF20) January 31, 2021

I didn’t sign up for this R-rated content — (@Iabuschagne) January 31, 2021

I have seen everything in cricket now https://t.co/HL3WYaLHRO — Shubham (@shubhhhhamm) January 31, 2021

Just BBL testing a new rule for next year! — Boleyn Badger (@bowlessoul) January 31, 2021