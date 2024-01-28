'Bazball will no ...': Sourav Ganguly's prediction favours India in Test series against England

Sourav Ganguly said that India would win their Test series against England either 4-0 or 5-0. The veteran also said that Bazball would not work on spin-friendly pitches on Indian soil.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly backed India to win their five-match Test series against England.

Ganguly stated that England had a chance to perform better in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad if they had scored around 350 in their first innings. He believes that making 230 or 240 runs is not sufficient to beat India in Test matches played in India. Despite acknowledging the tough challenge for England, Ganguly predicts India winning the series either 4-0 or 5-0.

Ganguly also said that England’s talked-about Bazball content will not apply to spinning tracks in India. He said, 'Bazball is an approach where the match is played in a fast manner. India have spinning wickets and so, Bazball will not be applicable here.'

Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA, Ganguly expressed optimism about India's chances. He highlighted that India, being a strong side, has a good opportunity in the T20 World Cup. Ganguly mentioned the World Cup final loss against Australia and emphasized that the IPL would serve as valuable preparation for the upcoming tournament.

In the absence of Virat Kohli and other key players, Ganguly urged young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to seize the opportunity and perform well. He described Yashasvi Jaiswal as an all-format player and emphasized the competition for spots in the batting lineup. Ganguly also mentioned the significance of players like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in the team, particularly when recovering from injuries.