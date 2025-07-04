Bazball brilliance! Jamie Smith smashes joint third-fastest Test century for England, India left reeling at Edgbaston

Jamie Smith entered the crease and dramatically shifted the momentum of the game. Adopting a T20 style in a Test match, he scored a dazzling century, with 23 runs coming from a single over bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

The second Test match between England and India is currently taking place at Edgbaston. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Team India showcased an outstanding performance, accumulating a remarkable total of 587 runs in their first innings. Subsequently, England's top order faltered against the fierce pace of Akashdeep and Mohammed Siraj. Just as India seemed poised to enforce the follow-on, Jamie Smith entered the crease and dramatically shifted the momentum of the game. Adopting a T20 style in a Test match, he scored a dazzling century, with 23 runs coming from a single over bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

Fastest Test Centuries for England (by balls faced):

76 balls – Gilbert Jessop vs Australia, The Oval, 1902

77 balls – Jonny Bairstow vs New Zealand, Trent Bridge, 2022

80 balls – Harry Brook vs Pakistan, Rawalpindi, 2022

80 balls – Jamie Smith vs India, Edgbaston, 2025 *

85 balls – Ben Stokes vs New Zealand, Lord’s, 2015

Jamie Smith's dynamic performance

On the second day of the match, while Team India was celebrating two quick wickets, Jamie Smith disrupted the festivities. The moment he arrived at the crease, he began to punish the Indian bowlers, starting with Prasidh Krishna. Already criticized for his economy in the first match, Krishna conceded 61 runs in 8 overs during the first innings of this match as well.

A promising start in the series

Jamie Smith had already hinted at his potential in the first Test of the series. He scored 40 runs in the first innings and remained unbeaten on 44 in the second. His brief Test career, spanning 11 matches, has been quite remarkable thus far. In 18 innings, he has accumulated 725 runs at an average of 45.31.

