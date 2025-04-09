Ajinkya Rahane was unhappy with the pitch at Eden Gardens and felt that it did not support the spinners, leading to the team's second loss at home.

Ajinkya Rahane, the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, recently made a subtle remark regarding the Eden Gardens pitch curator, Sujan Mukherjee. Despite the controversy surrounding the pitch, Rahane chose to maintain a dignified silence rather than escalate the situation further.

When rumours circulated that Mukherjee had turned down Rahane's request for a pitch with more turn, the uproar broke out. Mukherjee was cited as responding, "As long as I am here, the pitch will not alter."

In a subsequent interview with Sports Now, Mukherjee denied these claims, claiming that he had not turned down the Kolkata Knight Riders' preferred pitch.

Mukherjee, who is at the centre of the current pitch controversy, used the occasion to explain how he prepares his pitches. “When I make a pitch, I try to offer a surface that offers both spin and bounce. We have had discussions behind the scenes. Naturally, if KKR approach me, then I will listen to them. I have good relations with the franchise — Chandrakant Pandit, Ajinkya Rahane, Venky Mysore. Even Rahane has spoken to me, and I listen to them because I am open to feedback. I am flexible and not rigid,” he said.

However, against LSG when the pitch did not assist the home team much, Rahane was asked to share his thoughts.

"Main kuch bolunga to bawaal ho jayega (If I say something, then it'll become a huge headline)," said Rahane in the post-match press conference.

"The media has already made it a big thing. The curator has already gotten a lot of publicity and I think he enjoys that. So I'll not say anything around the wicket here and will rather say it to the IPL. You guys can write whatever you want," Rahane added.

Also read| 'Viewers will leave IPL for PSL': Pakistan star Hasan Ali makes BOLD claim