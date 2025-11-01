Battle of Titans: Smriti Mandhana vs Marizanne Kapp, Kranti Gaud vs Tazmin Brits - Who will shine in Women’s World Cup 2025 final?

As India face South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final, all eyes will be on the crucial matchups — Smriti Mandhana vs Marizanne Kapp and Kranti Gaud vs Tazmin Brits — that could decide who lifts the trophy in this high-voltage clash.

A new champion is guaranteed in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 final as hosts India take on South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Both teams arrive having broken new ground—India securing a home final and South Africa finally overcoming their semi-final hurdle. This clash will be a test of nerve and skill, featuring several mouth-watering individual battles that could decide the destination of the trophy.

Mandhana vs Kapp

The most anticipated duel pits India’s elegant opener, Smriti Mandhana, against South Africa’s world-class all-rounder, Marizanne Kapp. This is a clash between the current No.1-ranked ODI batter and the most prolific wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history.

Kapp enters the final with a huge tailwind, having just broken Jhulan Goswami's tournament wicket record with a brilliant 5/20 against England in the semi-final. Her ability to swing the new ball and dismantle the top order will be critical. Mandhana, who has been in sublime form with two fifties and a century in the tournament, will be tasked with nullifying Kapp’s threat early on. While Kapp has dismissed Mandhana just once in their ODI history, she has managed to keep the batter’s strike rate low at just 62 across 116 balls, hinting at a mutual respect and cautious approach that could be pivotal in the opening powerplay.

Gaud vs Brits

Another compelling battle unfolds at the top of the order as young India pacer Kranti Gaud faces Proteas opener Tazmin Brits. The memory of their league stage encounter remains fresh: Gaud forced a crucial dismissal against Brits, taking a stunning one-handed return catch.

While Wolvaardt leads the tournament run charts, Brits has been inconsistent since her early century against New Zealand. South Africa's top-order was rattled by India’s new-ball attack in the league stage, falling to 18/2 inside six overs. The Proteas will hope Brits can provide a solid base for the in-form captain, but the presence of Gaud and the potential inclusion of Renuka Singh Thakur—who missed the league fixture—will give Harmanpreet Kaur plenty of sharp new-ball options to target the inconsistent opener.

Indian spin challenge vs South Africa's firepower

The middle and death overs will be defined by India's spinners against South Africa’s dangerous finishers. Deepti Sharma, currently tied for the most wickets in the tournament, will stare down her most pressure-filled test. Though she picked up a wicket in the league game, South Africa later managed to leverage a comeback against her, highlighting the risk involved.

Most concerning for India will be the memory of Nadine de Klerk's match-winning 84 not out off just 54 balls in that league clash, a breathtaking 13-boundary blitz that stole a win for South Africa from the jaws of defeat. If South Africa's top order gives their middle order a strong start, de Klerk's big-hitting will be counted on again in the high-scoring conditions of Navi Mumbai.

Additionally, the hosts will target a swift return to form for Jemimah Rodrigues, who followed her heroics against Australia with a duck in the league game against South Africa. She will face a specific threat from the Proteas’ left-arm spin duo of Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba, with Tryon having dismissed her earlier in the tournament. The team that wins these key individual battles—from the opening salvo of Mandhana vs. Kapp to the finishing fireworks of de Klerk—will ultimately lift the World Cup trophy.

