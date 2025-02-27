The ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, which is being hosted by Pakistan and UAE, has been in the news specifically for the batters in the tournament. They have also created an all-time world record in just eight matches of the tourno. More details below.

Champions Trophy 2025 is currently being held in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates in a hybrid model. In the ongoing tournament, several ODI records got shattered and new records have been created. So far, eight matches have been played in CT2025 wherein the batters have created an all-time record of centuries. In just 8 matches played so far, 11 centuries have been scored by the batters despite one match being washed away without a single ball bowled.

The previous record of 10 centuries in the 2002 and 2017 editions each has been broken in CT2025 in just 8 matches, with still seven matches left in the tournament.

Check out the list of centuries in CT2025 so far:

Will Young (New Zealand ) - 107 vs Pakistan

Tom Latham (New Zealand) - 118 not out vs Pakistan

Towhid Hridoy (Bangladesh) - 100 vs India

Shubman Gill (India) - 101 not out vs Bangladesh

Virat Kohli (India) - 100 not out vs Pakistan

Ryan Rickleton (South Africa) - 103 vs Afghanistan

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 112 vs Bangladesh

Josh Inglis (Australia) - 120 not out vs England

Ben Duckett (England) - 165 vs Australia

Joe Root (England) - 120 vs Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) - 177 vs England

For the unversed, only a few games in the league stage are still left to be played including Team India's match against New Zealand on Sunday. The finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9.