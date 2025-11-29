FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Batters are becoming NRIs': Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at India’s preparation under Gautam Gambhir after 0-2 South Africa disaster

Following India’s Guwahati Test collapse, Sanjay Manjrekar launched a sharp critique of the team’s preparation under head coach Gautam Gambhir, claiming Indian batters are “becoming NRIs post-selection” and blaming the defeat on poor practice standards and complacency within the setup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 09:29 PM IST

'Batters are becoming NRIs': Sanjay Manjrekar takes aim at India’s preparation under Gautam Gambhir after 0-2 South Africa disaster
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his concerns regarding the inadequate preparation of Indian batters on home pitches, as well as their tendency to play more frequently on overseas tours. On Friday, he remarked that Indian batters are increasingly resembling NRIs. Manjrekar commented on Team India's subpar batting performance, stating, ''Skills such as footwork, defense, and strike rotation require enhancement. It is crucial to concentrate on domestic matches ahead of the upcoming Test series.''

In fact, Indian batting has been struggling against South Africa. The team has only managed to surpass the 200-run mark once in two Test matches. Furthermore, only two batsmen from the squad have managed to score fifties.

As a result of their poor batting display, Team India faced a clean sweep by South Africa on home soil for the first time in 25 years.

"Indian players' experience in domestic cricket has become limited. After being selected for the team, they hardly play domestic matches and first-class cricket. They spend most of their time on foreign tours. This leads to their lack of experience with domestic pitches and spin bowling," Manjrekar said.

"Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have mostly played matches abroad in the last two years. While in India, they didn't get as many opportunities," he added.

Manjrekar believes that the primary cause of India's batting struggles is insufficient preparation. He noted that while Indian players excel in domestic first-class cricket, they tend to abandon these matches once they are selected for the national team. Consequently, when they compete in India, they seem unaccustomed to the pitch and its conditions.

"Countries like England and Australia are desperate to have India coming and playing in their own country because of the revenue they generate from the Indian team. That is a fact," Manjrekar said.

Additionally, Manjrekar shared his thoughts on batting technique. He pointed out that an aggressive approach can be effective against fast bowlers on overseas pitches. However, on slower, spinning surfaces, the stand-and-deliver method proves ineffective.

"Power does not work on turning tracks. On fast, bouncy pitches, 'stand and deliver' can get you some success. No chance against spin. Subtle skills are the only thing a batter must have to survive and excel on a turning pitch against good spinners," he said.

Manjrekar emphasized that skills such as footwork, defense, and strike rotation are essential for achieving success on turning tracks. Batsmen cannot rely solely on aggressive play to succeed.

India has now faced defeat in five out of their last seven Tests played at home, having been swept 0-3 by New Zealand in 2024 and more recently 0-2 by South Africa.

Also read| India vs South Africa: Full list of records Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can break in ODI series

