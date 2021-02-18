Batsman dies during live cricket match in Maharashtra's Pune, video goes viral

In a tragic incident, a cricketer died after suffering a heart attack during a local cricket tournament in Maharashtra's Pubne district.

The match was on at Junnar city when the batsman, who was at the non-striker's end, collapsed suddenly after a heart attack. The video of the tragic incident shows that the unidentified player was at non-striker's end for the bowler to bowl his next delivery when he suffered a heart attack.

Notably, the player can be seen chatting with the the match umpire and the batsman at the striker's end before he suddenly fainted and passed away during the live match.

It may be recalled that in a similar incident on January 18, a man had died during a live cricket match. The 25-year-old man identified as Raman Gaikwad suddenly collapsed on the ground. This incident was also reported from Maharashtra. It was suspected that Gaikwad died due to cardiac arrest.