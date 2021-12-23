EXCLUSIVE: 'Bat, field and be a captain like Kapil' - Team 83's advice for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

When one talks about successful captains, MS Dhoni's name surely is right at the top, however, the man who paved the way for all the dreams to win a World Cup was Kapil Dev. The captain and his team won the ICC trophy back in 1983 and that victory still remains one of India's biggest triumphs on the cricket field.

However, things changed and now it has come to a point where there is a fight between players to hold the captaincy position. The recent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) saga including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is not something fans are critics are happy about.

This has even led to the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning players advising Kohli, Rohit and Team India to draw inspiration for legendary all-rounder if they hope to win the T20 World Cup 2022 title and even then the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Talking on the sidelines of the premier of Ranveer Singh-starrer '83', a movie dedicated to the 1983 cricket World Cup team, they spoke exclusively to DNA Web's Mugdha Kapoor Safaya and gave their inputs.

When asked Kapil Dev about captaincy in the current scenario and if there is a lot of stress that a captain goes through? The former India skipper replied, "We did not have social media in those days like we have in today’s time. Controversies are part and parcel of sportsmen. What one does is play his game and keep moving forward. But there are people who make stories and story makers are important. We write our stories and move ahead what comes thereafter, like the way my entire team is narrating a story that is very important because those are your memories that is being projected onscreen. For me, whether someone criticises or not, I believe in moving forward. Rest, jisne jo kuch likhna hai, woh likhna hi hai. We should r be afraid of criticism and along with that one must be determined to achieve greater heights," Kapil said.

The team was even asked what the likes of Kohli and Rohit Sharma can learn from Kapil Dev’s captaincy and former player Kirti Azad said, "I can surely say one thing we just had one manager and not 40 support staff with us. We did not have video, no analyst, we would only listen to our seniors how good the players of West Indies were and act accordingly. We just had that little information. In today’s time, one even knows what direction one’s leg is moving in".

However, Madan Lal interjected and said 'Par out toh phir bhi ho rahe hai', making everyone laugh.

Former India pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who had dismissed West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge in 1983 final, added, "If we had support staff in those days Gordon Greenidge’s wicket wouldn’t have fallen because I would have been in the hospital."

However, it was team player and current commentator Sunil Gavaskar's answer that hit the winning run. He said, "Bat like Kapil. Field like Kapil. Be a captain like Kapil. (Kapil jaisi captaani karey) aur agle saal jo 20-20 ka World Cup woh bhi haasil kar paenge aur 2023 mein jo 50 overs ka World Cup India mein hai woh bhi hasil kar paenge."