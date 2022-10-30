Search icon
'Aur karo Virat Kohli se compare': Babar Azam's horror run in Australia continues, unable to get beyond single digits

Babar has just managed to score 8 runs in three innings with an average of 2.6 in T20 World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Babar Azam- File Photo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a man under the spotlight. Following a string of poor performances, both with the bat and as a captain, the superstar batter has been advised by many greats of Pakistan cricket to contemplate leaving his role as a skipper.

Babar Azam faced the ire of fans after his failure against Netherlands in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30, at Perth Stadium.

Van Meekeren bowled a fuller delivery to Babar and as he drive straight to mid on and he began to look for a single. But van der Merwe was quick to pick the ball up and hit straight to the stumps leaving Babar short behind the line.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Babar Azam's failure today caught the attention of fans, who trolled him brutally on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes on the matter:

Coming to the match, An all-round bowling performance by Pakistan restricted Netherlands at 91/9 in 20 overs in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at Optus Stadium in Perth.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan scalped three wickets while Mohammad Wasim Jr took two. For Netherlands, Colin Ackermann top-scored with 27 runs. 

READ| ‘Oh Haris Rauf, what did you do?’: Pak pacer’s deadly bouncer gives Bas de Leede nasty cut under eye, internet reacts

Switzerland claims record for world's longest passenger train
