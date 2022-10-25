Barmy Army shares video of India and Pakistan fans dancing on viral 'Pasoori' song, watch video

Credits: Barmy Army (Twitter)

India and Pakistan may be divided by borders and ideologies, but the two nations will forever be united by their love for cricket. Such is the passion for the Gentleman's game across borders that whenever Team India and Pakistan come face to face it becomes an occasion to remember.

A similar incident happened on Sunday when the two arch-rivals faced off in the first match of T20 World Cup 2022 for both sides wherein Rohit Sharma and Co prevailed by four wickets in a thrilling clash that went down to the wire.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was packed to the brim with fans of both nations turning up in large numbers to support their respective teams.

Barmy Army, the official fan page of England Cricket team took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video of India and Pakistan fans dancing to the viral 'Pasoori' song outside the MCG.

In the video, fans of both nations can be seen dancing together, in an incredible show of solidarity. "Look at this, cricket as always uniting," wrote Barmy Army in the caption.

Watch:

Look at this, cricket as always uniting pic.twitter.com/PTZz4BOYaN — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan produced an epic clash as the Men in Blue prevailed on the final ball, but it proved to be a brilliant game of cricket, with both sets of players giving it their all out on the field.