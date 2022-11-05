Search icon
Barmy Army mocks David Warner over bizarre dismissal, ends up getting trolled

Australian star David Warner made a mess of his innovative switch stance during the key Super 12 match against Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

Barmy Army mocks David Warner over bizarre dismissal, ends up getting trolled
Photo: Twitter

Left-handed David Warner decided to switch to right against Afghanistan and got clean bowled in a shocking dismissal on Friday. With the Australian star making a mess of his innovative switch stance during the key Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq made him pay dearly with his wicket.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Barmy Army, which comprises followers of arch-rivals England, were quick to mock him on social media. “David Warner Batting left-handed Batting right-handed getting cleaned up,” Barmy Army wrote on Twitter. 

 

 

However, the trolling was not taken well by netizens, who hit back with hilarious trolling of their own aimed at the English team.

“Can't remember when was the last time a English cricketer won MVP in t20iwcs,” wrote one user referring to Warner winning the Player of the Tournament award for his 289 runs at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

 

 

“Right handed David Warner is still better than left handed Ben Stokes in T20s,” commented a second Twitter user.

 

 

“Can you show me most hundreds in a calendar year scored by England player? There are many. So, Keep Calm & watch #Davidwarners knock,” wrote another one.

 

 

Some users also posted clips and pics of bizarre and awkward dismissals involving English batsmen.

 

 

Warner made 25 runs off 18 balls in a match which Australia eventually won but not with the margin they had needed to ensure qualification. Australia’s hopes of entering the T20 World Cup final four now rely on the England vs Sri Lanka match on Saturday.

If England win against Sri Lanka, they go through at the cost of Australia being knocked out. A Lankan victory will secure the semi-final spot for the hosts.

Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
