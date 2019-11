Barbados vs Leeward Islands, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BAR vs LEI today in Super50 Cup

Dream11 Prediction - Barbados vs Leeward Islands 14th match

BAR vs LEI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Barbados vs Leeward Islands 14th ODI match today, November 13 at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Barbados vs Leeward Islands 14th ODI (BAR vs LEI) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Devon Thomas (VC)

Batters – Kjorn Ottley, Montcin Hodge, Jonathan Carter, Akeem Saunders

All-Rounders – Terrance Warde, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse (C)

Bowlers – Jeremiah Louis, Chemar Holder, Sheeno Berridge

BAR vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Devon Thomas (VC), Kjorn Ottley, Montcin Hodge, Jonathan Carter, Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse (C), Jeremiah Louis, Chemar Holder, Sheeno Berridge

BAR vs LEI Probable Playing 11

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (C), Kyle Mayers, Tevyn Walcott (WK), Ashley Nurse, Shamar Springer, Roshon Primus, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder.

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Akeem Saunders, Jahmar Hamilton (C), Terrance Warde, Jeremiah Louis, Jason Campbell, Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain.

