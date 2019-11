Barbados vs Jamaica, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BAR vs JAM today in Super50 Cup

Dream11 Prediction - Barbados vs Jamaica 29th match

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Barbados vs Jamaica 29th ODI match today, November 20 at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Barbados vs Jamaica 29th ODI (BAR vs JAM) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Tevyn Walcott

Batters – Jonathan Carter (C), Assad Fudadin, Kjorn Ottley, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner

All-Rounders – Ashley Nurse, Kyle Mayers (VC)

Bowlers – Joshua Bishop, Oshane Thomas, Derval Green

BAR vs JAM My Dream11 Team

Tevyn Walcott, Jonathan Carter (C), Assad Fudadin, Kjorn Ottley, Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Ashley Nurse, Kyle Mayers (VC), Joshua Bishop, Oshane Thomas, Derval Green

BAR vs JAM Probable Playing 11

Barbados: Kjorn Ottley, Leniko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (C), Tevyn Walcott (WK), Kyle Mayers, Ashley Nurse, Miguel Cummins, Joshua Bishop, Roshon Primus, Javon Searles

Jamaica: Andre McCarthy, Aldaine Thomas, Assad Fudadin, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (C), Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith (WK), Dennis Bulli, Derval Green, Oshane Thomas, Nicholson Gordon

