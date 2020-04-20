Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim auctions 'very precious' bat to raise funds amid COVID-19 crisis

As the coronavirus continues to keep everything at a standstill, sports personalities around the globe are making sure to help governments and health care workers as much as possible.

Joining the clan is Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim who has decided to put his 'very precious' bat on auction to raise funds.

Rahim is auctioning the bat with which he struck his maiden double ton in the longest format of the game.

Taking to Twitter, Rahim wrote, "This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test.Lots of memory is attached with it but decided to auction it for the welfare for my country men who are COVID-19 victims.Please come forward and let me help them. Stay tuned for further information-MR15".

Earlier, England's Jos Buttler had auctioned his 2019 World Cup final jersey and raised more than 65,000 pounds (USD 80,000) for two London-based hospitals to combat COVID-19.

Buttler, speaking on Monday, said: “It’s a very special shirt but I think it takes on extra meaning with it being able to hopefully go to the emergency cause.”