Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim auctions 'very precious' bat to raise funds amid COVID-19 crisis

Headlines

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

Bihar cast census: SP, BSP, Congress, Apna Dal demand for similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

Dutch researcher, who predicted Turkey-Syria quake, clarifies after predicting strong earthquake in Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to share screen space after 32 years in Thalaivar 170, fans says 'finally it's happening'

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

Top-5: Most ODI WC runs by an active wicket- keeper batter

9 Bollywood actors who don't drink alcohol

Best Durga Puja pandals in Delhi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Nepal

Rajasthan: PM Modi Attacks Ashok Gehlot's Rajasthan Government In Chittorgarh Rally

EP 5: Ben Stokes | Players to watch out for in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | World Cup 2023

Kumar Sanu says all singers today 'sing in the same way, they have no individuality'

Salman Khan celebrates his 35 years in films with Tiger 3, calls it 'perfect gift' for fans: 'I love action genre'

12th Fail trailer: Vikrant Massey's struggles of becoming IPS officer move fans, netizens call it 'a must-watch film'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim auctions 'very precious' bat to raise funds amid COVID-19 crisis

As the coronavirus continues to keep everything at a standstill, sports personalities around the globe are making sure to help governments and health care workers as much as possible. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 20, 2020, 12:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the coronavirus continues to keep everything at a standstill, sports personalities around the globe are making sure to help governments and health care workers as much as possible. 

Joining the clan is Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim who has decided to put his 'very precious' bat on auction to raise funds.

Rahim is auctioning the bat with which he struck his maiden double ton in the longest format of the game.

Taking to Twitter, Rahim wrote, "This bat is very precious to me as I got my maiden double hundred in Test.Lots of memory is attached with it but decided to auction it for the welfare for my country men who are COVID-19 victims.Please come forward and let me help them. Stay tuned for further information-MR15".

Earlier, England's Jos Buttler had auctioned his 2019 World Cup final jersey and raised more than 65,000 pounds (USD 80,000) for two London-based hospitals to combat COVID-19.

Buttler, speaking on Monday, said: “It’s a very special shirt but I think it takes on extra meaning with it being able to hopefully go to the emergency cause.”

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 warm-up match abandoned due to rain

Watch: Mitchell Starc prepares for ICC World Cup 2023 with a hat-trick against Netherlands

24 dead, including 12 infants, in 24 hours in Maharashtra govt hospital

Bihar cast census: SP, BSP, Congress, Apna Dal demand for similar exercise in Uttar Pradesh

Disha Patani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni The Untold Story completes 7 years: ‘Couldn’t say goodbye, but…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE