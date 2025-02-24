Check out the live streaming details for the Bangladesh and New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh and New Zealand have kicked off their campaigns in Group A with contrasting results. Bangladesh suffered a loss in their first match, leaving them in third place on the points table. In contrast, New Zealand's convincing win has taken them to the top.

Bangladesh's opening match against India ended in a 6-wicket defeat, even though Towhid Hridoy delivered an impressive 100-run performance. Meanwhile, New Zealand's game against Pakistan saw them secure a 60-run victory, thanks to Will Young's 107 runs and Tom Latham's 118 runs.

Looking ahead to their next matches, New Zealand seems set to continue their winning momentum after their strong showing against Pakistan. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be looking to recover from their loss, with their chances of success depending on their ability to regroup and devise a solid strategy.

Live Streaming Details

The BAN vs NZ match is set to take place on Monday, February 24. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Rawalpindi is anticipated to facilitate a high-scoring match with some assistance for the seamers. Historical data suggests that pacers may benefit from early assistance. However, as the game progresses, the pitch is expected to become more favorable for batsmen.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Rawalpindi on Monday predicts a cloudy day with a chance of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 20s, providing ideal playing conditions for both teams.

Predicted playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim/Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib/Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke

