'Long may our brotherhood flourish': Bangladesh urge Pakistan to reverse its boycott decision, request to play IND vs PAK match

In its official statement after a meeting in Lahore with representatives of ICC and PCB on Sunday, BCB has requested the Pakistan cricket board to allow their team to play their fixture with India on February 15 in Colombo.

India and Pakistan are scheduled to play the group stage match in Colombo on February 15

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam Bulbul on Monday urged Pakistan to play their scheduled fixture against India on February 15 in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. In an official statement, Islam said, ''We are deeply moved by Pakistan's efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish.''

''Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of the discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on February 15 against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem,'' he added.

This statement from BCB came after a meeting was held with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, BCB president, and ICC deputy chief Imran Khwaja in Lahore at Gaddafi Stadium.

This all started after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was signed for Rs 9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction. Later, Bangladesh refused to play its scheduled fixtures in India and demanded that the matches be shifted to neutral venues.

But ICC didn't entertain BCB's request and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland. Pakistan came out of nowhere, and suddenly, its government announced a boycott of the IND vs PAK group stage match in Colombo, showing support for the Bangladesh cricket.

In reply, ICC warned PCB of strict action if PCB continues on their boycott stand, following which a final meeting was held in Lahore on Sunday, the outcome of which is that the much-awaited game is most likely to take place at its scheduled time and date.