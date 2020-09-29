Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka postponed again due to COVID quarantine issues

Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka for three Tests which were part of the ICC World Championships has once again been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine issues. The main sticking point for the Bangladesh Cricket Team was the mandatory 14-day quarantine period in Sri Lanka, which has been mandated by the government. The series, which was originally supposed to be held from July to August, was postponed to October-November due to the coronavirus. With this move, all eyes will be on Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan as that becomes the first cricket series to be played in Asia amidst the pandemic.

Speaking in a press conference, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan confirmed that the team is not touring Sri Lanka at this point in time. “We’re not touring Sri Lanka now. They have agreed to all our conditions except for one but that is the main one to us which is the 14-day quarantine, which actually is isolation,” Hassan said.

Sri Lanka Cricket also agreed that the series can be rescheduled at a later date but this latest move brings to an end a very awkward situation involving playing cricket in coronavirus times.

14-day quarantine unacceptable

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan has earlier said that the terms and conditions are nowhere near to acceptable. Initially the Sri Lankan Cricket Board had said the Bangladesh team needed to be in quarantine for only seven days but with the coronavirus pandemic spreading, the quarantine period has been extended.

This has made the Bangladesh Cricket Board president very unhappy and he said, “We cannot play World Test Championships with these terms and conditions. Until their letter yesterday, both boards were having discussions along the lines of a seven-day quarantine. But now their terms and conditions are nowhere near those discussions, and neither are they anything close to what other countries hosting cricket in the pandemic are doing. There are three or seven-day quarantines in those places where the players can either train among themselves or use the gym.”

Also read Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in doubt over coronavirus quarantine

Pointing out further restrictions, Hassan said playing the World Test Championship series is not possible for them. "Seeing that they started domestic cricket, we informed the SLC that we are coming with a big squad so that we can have our training camp there. But they will not allow us to train when our players have been inactive for seven months. They won’t even let us take net bowlers and neither are they going to provide us with any net bowlers. How can we play World Test Championship without any training? So it is not possible for us," he said.

Sri Lanka has only 3360 cases with 11 cases being reported in the last 24 hours while Bangladesh has close to three lakh 60 thousand cases with over 1000 active cases in the last 24 hours.