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Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin, seal historic first Test win on Australian soil

Bangladesh scripted history by defeating Australia in Australia for the first time in Test cricket. The Tigers stunned the hosts in Darwin to secure a memorable nine-wicket victory, take a 1-0 series lead and achieve a landmark win against the reigning cricket powerhouse.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin, seal historic first Test win on Australian soil
Courtesy: X/@BCBtigers
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Bangladesh finally broke their 23-year drought and stunned Australia in the opening match of the two-Test series, taking a 1-0 lead. Before this game in Darwin, Bangladesh had only beaten Australia once in Test cricket. Chasing a modest target of 57 they lost just one wicket along the way. Mominul Haque, the former captain sealed the win with a boundary and finished unbeaten on 30 while Shadman Islam stayed not out on 25 from 42 balls.

Australia had chosen to bat first and never really got going, putting up just 198. Only Steve Smith looked comfortable, scoring 71 off 109; no other Australian passed 30. Hasan Mahmud dominated with the ball picking up six wickets, while Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain chipped in with two apiece.

Bangladesh responded emphatically. They crossed 400 racking up 426 and banking a 228-run lead. Tanzid Tamim made history as the first Bangladeshi to hit a Test century on Australian soil. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto played a vital hand with 84 off 126 balls, and Mehidy Hasan contributed a gritty 65 from 154 deliveries.

Australia needed their batters to step up in the second innings, but once again fell short, failing to reach 300. Cameron Green scored a century, but he found little help from the rest of the lineup. Smith added 44 off 88, but it wasn’t enough.

All Bangladesh needed was 57 runs to win on the fourth day, and they finished the job in just 14.2 overs. Their only previous Test win against Australia came at home in 2017, but this time they pulled off a remarkable upset against the reigning World Test Championship winners right in their own backyard.

Now, Bangladesh stands at the edge of history. If they draw or win the second Test, they’ll become only the second Asian team—after India—to clinch a Test series win in Australia. India first achieved it under Virat Kohli in 2018-19, and then again under Ajinkya Rahane in 2020-21. Bangladesh has the chance to join truly elite company.

Also read| IND vs SL 1st Test: Devdutt Padikkal creates history with special Independence Day milestone

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