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Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy creates history with 350* in South Africa, breaks India legend’s 13-year-old record

Towhid Hridoy creates history with 350* in SA, breaks India legend’s 13-year-old

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Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy creates history with 350* in South Africa, breaks India legend’s 13-year-old record

Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy has produced a stunning 350* in South Africa creating history in the process. The Bangladesh star surpassed a 13-year-old record held by an India legend, underlining a remarkable batting feat and adding another memorable chapter to his rising cricket career.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 08:02 PM IST

Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy creates history with 350* in South Africa, breaks India legend’s 13-year-old record
Courtesy: X/@cricinfo
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Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy made history by scoring an incredible 350* off 481 balls on Wednesday during an unofficial Test match between Bangladesh A and South Africa A in Potchefstroom. This remarkable score is now the highest ever achieved by a Bangladeshi batter in a first-class match, surpassing Tamim Iqbal's previous record of 334* set in a Bangladesh Cricket League domestic game in 2020. Hridoy also outdid Indian legend Cheteshwar Pujara, claiming the record for the highest individual score by a batter in an 'A' side match.

Pujara had set the bar in 2013 with a score of 306 for India A against West Indies A in Hubli, but 13 years later, Hridoy has rewritten the record books.

Additionally, Hridoy is the first batter to achieve a triple century for an 'A' side in an unofficial match played outside of home.

The 25-year-old star from Bangladesh also broke a long-standing 78-year-old record by posting the highest score by an overseas batter in a first-class match in South Africa. The previous record was held by the English cricketing great Denis Compton, who scored 300 for the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) against North Eastern Transvaal in 1948.

Coming in to bat at 37/2, Hridoy struck 27 fours and 10 sixes on his way to this historic triple hundred. His outstanding performance helped Bangladesh A reach a total of 676/8, surpassing South Africa A's first innings score of 512.

Alongside Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (94) and Mohammad Saifuddin (87) also made significant contributions.

This unofficial Test serves as vital preparation for Bangladesh ahead of their two-match away Test series in November against the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners, South Africa.

Bangladesh will head into that series with confidence, having achieved an unprecedented series draw against Australia in their own backyard. This result has propelled Bangladesh to fourth place in the WTC 2025-27 cycle standings and sixth in the ICC Test team rankings.

Also read| BCCI review meeting: Devajit Saikia backs Rohit Sharma's form, rules out talks on Ajit Agarkar’s tenure

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