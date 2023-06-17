Bangladesh record biggest Test victory of 21st century, crush Afghanistan by 546 runs in one-off Test

Image Source: Twitter @ICC

Bangladesh achieved a monumental 546-run victory against Afghanistan in a one-off Test match between the two Asian teams in Dhaka. This historic win has set a new record for the biggest Test win by runs in the 21st century for Litton Das and his team.

While England holds the overall record for the biggest Test win by runs, with a staggering 675-run victory against Australia in 1928, Bangladesh has now broken South Africa's record for the biggest Test win by runs in the 21st century. The Proteas previously held the record with a 492-run win against Australia in Johannesburg in 2018.

This victory is not only a remarkable achievement for Bangladesh, but it also marks the biggest win for any Asian team by runs in Test cricket. Sri Lanka previously held this record with their 465-run win against Bangladesh in January 2009.

Four years ago, Afghanistan caused an upset by defeating Bangladesh in their first-ever Test match. However, Bangladesh was determined to avenge their defeat in this year's Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's magnificent batting performances, the home side recorded a memorable victory.

Shanto's outstanding performance saw him score an impressive 146 runs in the first innings, guiding Bangladesh to a total of 382 runs. In response, the entire Afghanistan team could only manage 146 runs. Bangladesh then scored 425/4 in the second innings before declaring. Shanto once again top-scored with a remarkable 124-run knock.

Despite the visitors needing an improbable 662 runs for victory, they were 115/9 when Zahir Khan was forced to retire hurt after being hit by Taskin Ahmed's delivery. It's worth noting that Khan was adjudged out twice in the same over bowled by Ahmed, but a DRS and a no-ball saved him before he retired hurt.

READ| 'Is Ahmedabad pitch haunted?': Shahid Afridi questions PCB's stance on IND-PAK World Cup clash