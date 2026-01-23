Bangladesh players, BCB at loggerheads over T20 World Cup withdrawal? Report says 'no approval' from cricketers

A report has revealed growing tension between Bangladesh players and the BCB over the controversial T20 World Cup withdrawal decision. Cricketers claim no consent was taken before the call was made, exposing a serious internal rift and raising questions over governance and communication.

In a shocking turn of events regarding Bangladesh's T20 World Cup debacle, a report has surfaced indicating that players were allegedly not ‘consulted’ about the Cricket Board (BCB)’s choice to withdraw from the prestigious tournament. It is important to note that on Thursday, Bangladesh declared that their Senior Men's team would not participate in the tournament after the ICC (International Cricket Council) denied their request to relocate matches from India due to 'safety concerns'.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the 'conversation' between the players and the BCB's Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul was merely a 'formality' in practice. The players had hoped that a significant discussion might alter the 'rigid' position of the BCB and Nazrul, but the result of the meeting had already been predetermined.

The report further mentioned that Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto, captains of the T20I and Test teams of Bangladesh, respectively, expressed their support for traveling to India. Nevertheless, the BCB remained resolute about a perceived security threat to the players.

“The meeting was called not to give our consent as it was made out to be initially," the report cited a cricketer as saying on the condition of anonymity. “Rather, we were called so that we are aware of the development in the ongoing crisis. They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it’s not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration."

“They didn’t ask. They made the plan directly and said it’s not happening. Earlier, they would sit with us and hear us out. But now, they’ve already said we’re not going," the quoted cricketer said. “The thing is, Bangladesh’s government call was already made and nothing else but that’s the real story. It was a direct order from the government – it’s not happening."

When asked if the players, who have consistently advocated for a fair resolution that considers their well-being, were involved in the decision to boycott the premier tournament, Sports Adviser Nazrul was questioned.

"We met with the players to explain the context and the government's reasoning behind this decision. As this was a privileged communication, the specifics of what the players said will not be disclosed to allow them to speak freely, but they seemed to understand the situation," Nazrul responded.

"Bangladesh is a populous, cricket-loving nation with nearly 200 million fans. If the ICC fails to accommodate us, it will be a significant loss for world cricket and a failure for the host country," he said.

Also read| BCCI advised to sack Shubman Gill, reappoint Rohit Sharma as ODI captain for 2027 World Cup