Cricket

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud joins Dale Steyn to record rare feat in IND vs BAN 1st Test

Mahmud's exceptional bowling performance (4/58) was instrumental in dismantling India's top order, dismissing key batsmen such as skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6).

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:18 AM IST

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud joins Dale Steyn to record rare feat in IND vs BAN 1st Test
Courtesy: X
Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud has achieved a remarkable feat by joining the ranks of elite pacers alongside South African legend Dale Steyn. Mahmud became only the second visiting pacer since the year 2000 to take four wickets on the first day of a Test match in India. This impressive accomplishment took place during the first Test against India at Chennai's MA Chidambram Stadium.

During his scorching spell on the first day, Mahmud claimed 4/58 in 18 overs with an economy rate of 3.20. He dismissed top-order batsmen such as skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6), and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (39).

In a similar display of dominance, Dale Steyn had previously taken 5/23 against India in Ahmedabad back in 2008, helping South Africa secure a resounding victory by an innings and 90 runs.

Talking about the match, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first. India's top-order struggled, leaving them at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 off 118 balls, including nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 52 balls, with six fours) formed a crucial 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, revitalizing India's innings. Despite a shaky start, India managed to reach 339/6 by the end of the day, thanks to a resilient 195-run partnership between Ashwin (*102) and Jadeja (86* off 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes).

Hasan Mahmud's exceptional bowling performance (4/58) was instrumental in dismantling India's top order, dismissing key batsmen such as skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6).

