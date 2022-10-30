Bangladesh moves up in the points table after win against Zimbabwe, check where does India-Pakistan stand in group B

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman's blistering spells and some highly emotional last-minute drama later, Bangladesh managed a 3-run victory against Zimbabwe in the Super12s of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 here at The Gabba on Sunday.

Taskin Ahmed bagged three while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman scalped two-wicket each to guide their team home. Sean Williams top-scored for Zimbabwe with 64 off 42. Chasing a target of 151, Zimbabwe got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Wessly Madhevere in the very first over of the innings at the score of 4 runs.

The left-handed batter, Milton Shumba then came out to bat. In the third over of the innings, Taskin Ahmed struck again and removed Craig Ervine for 8 runs in 7 balls. In the 6th over of the innings, Mustafizur Rahman struck twice and dismissed Sikandar Raza and Milton Shumba, leaving Zimbabwe tottering at 35/4.

The main man of Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza went back into the pavilion for a 3-ball duck. At that point, Bangladesh were all over Zimbabwe with 35/4.Regis Chakabva then came out to bat on the crease. Regis Chakabva and Sean Williams then tried to anchor the partnership to keep their team in the hunt of the run chase. In the 12th over of the innings, Taskin Ahmed gave another blow to Zimbabwe as he removed Chakabva, who went back to the pavilion after scoring 15 off 19.

Ryan Burl then came out to bat on the crease and the latter slammed two stunning fours on the delivery of Mosaddek Hossain in the 13th over of the innings. After 15 over of the innings, Zimbabwe`s score read 95/5. In the 18th over of the innings, Williams brought up his much-needed fifty in 37 deliveries.

In the 19th over, Williams's blistering innings came to a stop as he was runout by Shakib's stunning throw after playing a terrific knock of 64 off 42.The equation went down to 16 runs needed in 6 balls. In the thrilling penultimate over Mosaddek Hossain dismissed new batter Brad Evans for two. Richard Ngarava then came out to bat and slammed one four and one six off Hossain`s delivery.

However, Ngarava's stint came to an end as Hossain bowled a stunning delivery to dismiss the batter for 10 off 3. Zimbabwe needed 5 runs in 1 ball, Hossain then removed Blessing Muzarabani. It appeared that Bangladesh had won by four runs, the players and players were seen shaking hands, and everyone had returned to the dugout.

Interestingly, the replays revealed that the keeper had really picked up the ball in front of the stumps, hence the ball was later declared a no-ball.Zimbabwe needed four runs in 1 ball but the batters could not do much about the no-ball as Mosaddek Hossain kept his cool to deliver a stunning ball that Muzarabani could not read and failed to connect. The players eventually came back, though, and Bangladesh eventually secured a three-run victory

This victory has taken Bangladesh to the 2nd spot. Take a look at updated points table below