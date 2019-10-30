Bangladesh: Hundreds of fans take to streets in support of Shakib Al Hasan after ICC's two-year ban

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday handed Shakib Al Hasan a two-year ban (one year suspended) after he admitted to various failures to report corrupt approaches made to him and the decision did not go down well among the nation's cricket fans as hundreds of them demonstrated a protest on Wednesday.

The entire protest went down while Shakib accepted his three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code before which he made a public appeal for support towards his fans.

As a result of his appeal, numerous anti-ICC social media posts started circulating in response to the ban.

According to the local police, almost 700 people from Magura, Shakib’s hometown, took over the streets of Bangladesh and chanted slogans in appeal to ICC to take reverse their verdict against Shakib by claiming it was a conspiracy.

"The protesters shouted slogans and marched along a highway. They also formed a human chain as part of their action against the ICC decision," said Saiful Islam, police chief in the western town.

Some small protests also took place in the capital Dhaka, police also added.

The ICC even released the WhatsApp chats between Shakib Al Hasan and the alleged bookie Deepak Aggarwal in pubic.

According to the seven-page report, Shakib Al Hasan confirmed to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit that "On 19 January 2018, he received a WhatsApp message from Mr Aggarwal congratulating him for being named man of the match in that day's game. Mr Aggarwal followed this message with a message saying 'do we work in this or I wait til the IPL'."

Bangladesh begin their India tour with the three T20Is, starting on November 3, before heading to Indore to kick off their World Test Championship campaign from November 14.