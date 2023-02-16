Bangladesh hit by allegations of spot-fixing approach during Women's T20 World Cup 2023

File Photo

The Women's T20 World Cup has been rocked by an allegation of an attempt to corrupt a Bangladesh player to spot-fix games during the tournament. This shocking revelation has cast a dark shadow over the competition, raising questions about the integrity of the sport and the security of the players.

An audio recording broadcast by Dhaka-based outlet Jamuna TV allegedly contains an approach made by former Bangladesh international cricketer Shohely Akter to a current member of the nation’s World Cup squad to engage in spot-fixing, a practice that involves manipulating a specific outcome within a match without necessarily affecting the overall result, such as bowling a wide in a certain over.

The BCB's Chief Executive, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, informed ESPN Cricinfo that, "The ICC's anti-corruption unit looks after these matters. Our players are aware of their dos and don'ts. If there's been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event's protocol. It is not a matter for the BCB's investigation. We cannot react or talk about a news report. It is very sensitive in nature."

On Tuesday, Jamuna TV reported an audio conversation between two female cricketers, one allegedly in Bangladesh and the other with the team in South Africa. The one in Bangladesh is believed to be the go-between for another individual and a member of the T20 World Cup squad.

"I am not forcing anything," the cricketer in Bangladesh is heard telling the one in South Africa. "You can play if you want. The fact that I told you, you can play this time or not. You choose which match you want to play. You can offer the match. It is your wish. You did well in one match, you can play the next game or not. The team management will let you do that."

In reply, the player reportedly in South Africa said: "No my friend, I am not involved in these things. Please don't tell me these things. I won't be able to do these things ever. I request you not to tell me these things, please."

The Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team has been placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup, alongside powerhouse teams such as Australia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand. Unfortunately, Bangladesh's tournament opener ended in a 7-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, followed by an 8-wicket defeat to Australia in their next game. Despite the losses, the Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team is determined to make a strong showing in the tournament.

