'Bangladesh has at least 2 quality bowlers ', war of words begin ahead of all important match between BAN vs AFG

War of words has erupted between two units from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who are set to face each other in a game of do or die in the Asia Cup game.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

The war of words has begun between the two units of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who are set to face each other in a do-or-die game in Asia Cup on Thursday, 1 September.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon has taken up Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka over his comments on the Bangladeshi bowling attack. After Shanaka said that the Bangladesh team have only two good bowlers, Sujon has hit back with a jibe “at least Bangladesh have 2” as the competition heats up in the Asia Cup.

"Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman) is a good bowler. Shakib is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," Shanaka had said.

Ahead of their game against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's team director Khaled Mahmud was asked to comment on Shanaka's remark over his side. The former Bangladesh skipper didn't mince his words as he further claimed that Sri Lanka have “no quality bowlers” at all.

Both teams were terrible against Afghanistan, with Sri Lanka unable to handle the opening swing of Fazlhaq Farooqui, and Bangladesh losing their first six wickets to Afghanistan’s spin duo Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

 

