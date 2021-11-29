WATCH: Bangladesh fans shout Matthew Wade's name as Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi goes near boundary

Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi had earned a name after his performance against India in the first game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. He had even mimicked the wickets of Indian batters he took grabbing all the attention.

However, it was not long when Australia's Matthew Wade dismantled his bowling and hit him for sixes, making sure Pakistan did not qualify for the final.

After the World Cup, Pakistan returned to play bilateral series and had their first encounter against Bangladesh. The pacer rocked the home side in the second innings of the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday (November 28) with three quick wickets. The bowler picked up 3/6 as the hosts slumped to 39/4.

While his bowling is surely the talk of the town, it was what the Bangladesh fans did that went VIRAL. While fielding at the boundary line, the crowd tried to troll the speedster. They were chanting Matthew Wade's name when Shaheen was fielding near the boundary ropes.

The Aussie batter had smashed three successive sixes in the penultimate over to seal a five-wicket triumph for his side. Hasan Ali had dropped Wade's catch earlier in the same over which turned out to be the game-changer.

WATCH:

You troll Shaheen ???

He makes sure to give it back

5fer loading ...

pic.twitter.com/6r1vcSyaTN November 28, 2021

As far as the Test series is concerned, Pakistan's fast bowlers reduced Bangladesh to 39/4 in their second innings at the end of Day Three. The home side had secured a 44-run lead after bowling out Pakistan for 286, as spinner Taijul Islam returned with figures of 7/116.

Now the hosts have extended their lead to 83 runs but have just six wickets remaining. Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 91 in the first innings, was batting on 12 and Yasir Ali on 8 after surviving several close calls.