Cricket

CRICKET

Bangladesh demands T20I World Cup matches shifted outside India? Former Indian spinner reacts

After Bangladesh demanded that all its T20 World Cup games be shifted outside India to a neutral venue. Reacting to the same, former Indian spinner came out in support of the Indian cricketing body. Here's what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

Bangladesh demands T20I World Cup matches shifted outside India? Former Indian spinner reacts
Bangladesh recently urged the ICC to shift their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 matches outside India
Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday expressed his views on the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s recent request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift all their ICC T20I World Cup 2026 games from India to alternative venues. Bhajji said that India welcomes all teams, but it is ultimately Bangladesh's call whether to participate on Indian soil or not.

 

Harbhajan told news agency ANI, ''Due to the various events that have taken place in the past few days, Bangladesh does not want to come to India. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong. ICC needs to make a decision on their request. We welcome everyone to India, but whether they want to come here or not is their choice.''

 

For those unversed, Bangladesh's request to the ICC for shifting their games outside India came after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Mustafizur Rahman from its squad on the BCCI's request. BCCI instructed KKR to remove Mustafizur from its squad, citing 'recent developments'.

 

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR after a long bidding war with Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KKR bagged the left-arm seamer for a whopping Rs 9.20 crore.

 

After his release, the Bangladeshi pacer expressed disappointment and said, ''you are removed from the team, what else can you do?'' Talking about his replacement, several other overseas speedsters are available with KKR to include them in the squad.

 

Bangladesh's squad for ICC T20I World Cup 2026

 

Litton Das (C) 

Tanzid Hasan

Parvez Hossain Emon

Tawhid Hridoy

Saif Hassan

Shamim Hossain

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan

Rishad Hossain

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Tanzim Hasab Shakib

Taskin Ahmed

Shoriful Islam

Shaif Uddin

