Recently, the Bangladesh Cricket Board requested the International Cricket Council to shift all their T20I World Cup matches from India to a neutral venue, citing security concerns.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), a major setback is likely on the way for the Tigers. Yes, you read it right! India's leading sports equipment manufacturer, SG (Sanspareils Greenlands), has decided to discontinue its association with Bangladesh's top players, like Litton Das, Yasir Rabbi, and Mominul Haque. However, these players have not been officially informed about SG's decision not to renew their contracts.

''It looks like that is likely to be the case in the coming days,'' one of the Bangladeshi cricketers was quoted as saying by www.telecomasia.net. ''I think other manufacturers also might opt not to sponsor our cricketers,'' www.telecomasia.net reported, quoting a source involved in player sponsorships.

This all started after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This decision didn't go well with the BCB as they decided not to play any of its games in the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026 in India and insisted that the International Cricket Council (ICC) shift their matches to a neutral venue.

However, the ICC blatantly refused their request and asked them to either play in India or forfeit their points. On Thursday, BCB again requested ICC to shift their matches from India, citing security concerns of their players and officials.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is in Group C in the upcoming T20I World Cup alongside West Indies, Italy, Nepal, and England. The Tigers are scheduled to play their first three league games, starting against West Indies, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh's last group stage match against Nepal will be played on February 17 in Mumbai