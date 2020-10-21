Bangladesh cricketer Sanjida Islam's unique wedding photoshoot is internet's new favourite thing

Sanjida Islam, who is a Bangladesh national women's team cricketer, had her unique wedding photoshoot go viral all over the internet for all the right reasons.

24-year-old Sanjida recently got married to Mim Mosaddeak, who is a first-class cricketer himself from Rangpur.

In the above-mentioned post, Sanjida Islam can be seen dressed in ethnic attire - saree and jewelry - while playing cricket in the field.

The photos were so unique in their own way that they went instantly viral on social media as millions of people expressed their love and thoughts over it.

The Bangladeshi cricketer also shared glimpses of her wedding ceremony on her social media handles which was then picked up by the International Cricket Council (ICC), who reposted them on their socials.

ICC took to Twitter and wrote: "Dress, jewellery, cricketer bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like,"

HERE IS THE POST:

Dress Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like ... Sanjida Islam pic.twitter.com/57NSY6vRgU — ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2020

Sanjida has represented the Bangladesh women's cricket team in 16 ODIs and 54 T20Is over her 8-year playing career so far as a middle-order batsman. During that time period, she has shamed 174 runs in ODIs and 520 runs in T20Is as well.