Bangladesh cricket crisis deepens after Mustafizur Rahman row: Board sacks director M Nazmul Islam as players boycott BPL game

Bangladesh cricket has plunged into fresh turmoil after the BCB sacked director M Nazmul Islam amid the Mustafizur Rahman controversy. The decision follows a dramatic player boycott during a BPL match, raising serious questions over governance and the board’s handling of the escalating crisis.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has dismissed director M Nazmul Islam, relieving him of all duties—including his leadership of the finance committee—following mounting pressure from players. In an official statement, the BCB confirmed that the president had made the decision to remove Nazmul "with immediate effect" after evaluating recent developments and prioritizing the board’s interests.

"Following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB president has decided to release Najmul Islam from his responsibilities as chairman of the finance committee with immediate effect," a media release by BCB informed.

"The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction," the BCB further said in the release.

This action follows significant unrest during the Bangladesh Premier League, where the day’s opening match was canceled after both teams failed to appear at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Players had demanded Nazmul’s resignation in response to his public criticism of Bangladesh’s cricketers, stating their intent to boycott all cricket activities unless he resigned.

Nazmul intensified the situation by reiterating that Bangladesh would not participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. He downplayed concerns over player payments should the team withdraw, asserting that the board’s revenue is secured through 2027 and that missing the tournament would pose no financial risk to the BCB, only to the players. "Our revenue is locked in until 2027. Missing this World Cup doesn’t change that," he told Cricbuzz. He also rejected calls for player compensation in the event of a withdrawal, arguing, "Why should we pay them? If they can’t perform, do we ask for our money back? No. So why compensate them?" Nazmul further suggested players would face difficulties without the board's backing.

The BCB’s refusal to send the team to India, citing security concerns, followed the Indian cricket board’s directive that Kolkata Knight Riders drop Mustafizur Rahman from their 2026 IPL lineup. Tensions have escalated between the two boards, and although the International Cricket Council is reluctant to relocate Bangladesh’s World Cup matches, the BCB remains firm in its position.

Nazmul has previously been embroiled in controversy, notably accusing national opener Tamim Iqbal of being an “Indian agent”—a charge that drew sharp criticism from the Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh, which described the accusation as “utterly condemnable” and highlighted Tamim’s 16 years of dedicated service as national team captain.

