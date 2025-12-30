Bangladesh Cricket Board postpones BPL games after ex-PM Khaleda Zia's death: Check rescheduled matches with dates

Following the demise of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has cancelled two matches of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to honour her legacy.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed Tuesday's double header in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), following the demise of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on December 30. BCB made the announcement a couple of hours ahead of the first game on Tuesday, which was scheduled to be played between Sylhet Titans and Chattogram Royals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The second fixture, which got cancelled, was between the Dhaka Capitals and the Rangpur Riders at the same venue.

In a statement, BCB wrote, ''The BCB recalls with gratitude her (Zia's) constant blessings and good wishes for the progress of cricket in this country. During her tenure as Prime Minister, she provided outstanding support for the development of cricket in Bangladesh, significantly contributing to improvements in cricket infrastructure and the sport's growth nationwide. Her vision and encouragement helped pave the way for many of the advancements the game enjoys today.''

''In respect of the nation's mourning and in honour of Begum Khaleda Zia's legacy, the BCB announces that today's scheduled Bangladesh Premier League matches have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Further details on the revised fixtures will be communicated in due course,'' it added.

For those unversed, Khaleda Zia passed away in the early morning on Tuesday while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. She was 80. Soon after the news of her demise surfaced, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital. Her son, and acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman also arrived to pay his respects to his late mother.